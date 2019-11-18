Black Clover Reveals Buff New Asta Look

Black Clover‘s latest arc has expanded the threats to outside of the Clover Kingdom as the Reincarnation arc showed Asta and the other Black Bulls that Devils are causing trouble everywhere. Now that they’ve headed outside of the kingdom in search of more Devils, it’s been revealed that the Spade Kingdom has not only taken over most of the Diamond Kingdom but is preparing to take over the rest of the kingdoms. Because Asta and the others were woefully unprepared when compared to the stronger enemies, they began a surprise training regiment with the Heart Kingdom.

The training has concluded with the latest chapter of the series, and Chapter 229 explodes open with a buff new look for Asta. He’s been training for six months, and has greatly increased his strength for the challenges ahead.

Chapter 229 picks up after Asta’s been training with Gaja and the princess of the Heart Kingdom, and immediately is thrown into a new battle. In the time since he’s begun his training, the Spade Kingdom’s powerful army has conquered about 3/4 of the Diamond Kingdom. They’re using a machine that drains the mana of the citizens, and Asta rushes to help as soon as he hears about it.

The princess notes just how much of a surprise Asta’s strength is, and that he’s gotten so much stronger in just half a year. It’s reflected in his new body, which is much sturdier and broad than before. While Asta has been muscular in the past, this is undoubtedly a whole new look for the character that makes him look a lot like the Black Bulls Captain Yami.

This buffness came with an increase in strength as he takes out a Spade Kingdom knight with ease, and from her on out we’ll see just how much stronger he’s become. His frame certainly suggests it’s quite a significant power-up.

