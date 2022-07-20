Black Clover Cosplay Casts a Spell With Charmy

Black Clover is currently in the midst of one of the longest hiatuses in the series to date, but one awesome cosplay is keeping the spark alive by casting a spell with Black Bull member Charmy Pappitson! Series creator Yuki Tabata is now in the midst of a major hiatus while he prepares for the final arc of the series overall, and it's been a pretty tough wait because there are no new anime releases to look forward to either. With a major wait for both the manga and anime, it's been a rough time for fans of the series overall.

But thankfully fans have taken things into their own hands. With Black Clover's anime returning next year with a new movie, and the manga getting ready to come back from its hiatus later this year, it's the perfect time to celebrate just how far the series has come since it began. Asta and the Black Bulls have each had some major moments for themselves over the course of the series to this point, and Charmy is definitely a major example of this. Realizing she had a full awakened form still left to master, fans are glued to their seats to see what she does next. Now artist @mk_ays on Instagram has tapped into both of Charmy's looks with some awesome Black Clover cosplay! Check it out below:

It has yet to be officially revealed when Black Clover's manga will be returning to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for its final arc. When Shueisha announced the series would be taking this extended break earlier this Spring, it was teased that the break could be lasting for "about three months" with no real indication as to whether or not the scheduled break could be extended or ended earlier than that. It's been over two months since that initial announcement, so we are very likely to get new chapters of the manga sooner rather than later.

As for the anime, Black Clover's anime will be continuing with its debut feature film. Scheduled for a release some time next year, there are still many details about its production studio, staff, release, and story being kept under wraps as of the time of this writing. It's still quite a lot to look forward to for fans of either medium, so what are you most excited to see from Black Clover's future? Which characters are you looking to see in action again? Let us know all of your thoughts about Black Clover and everything anime in the comments!