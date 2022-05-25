Black Clover's Movie Has Found Its Director

Black Clover may be on a break these days, but the team working on its anime is as busy as ever. While the manga and TV series rest, the gang is putting all its efforts into the first Black Clover movie. And now, it seems like the film has found its director.

The update comes from the latest Blu-ray release of Black Clover's TV series. The volume went live just recently, and netizens were quick to note it contained an interview with Ayataka Tanemura. It was there the show director confirmed they will be working on the movie as well.

So to anyone who's curious about who's directing the new Black Clover movie: My S4 Blu-ray just arrived, and in Ayataka Tanemura's interview he states:



"Thank you for watching this far. I will be working as the director on the movie that's currently in production -#BlackClover — Black Clover Comparisons (@BcBluray) May 25, 2022

"Thank you for watching this far," they shared in the interview. "I will be working as the director on the movie that's currently in production."

At this time, no other directors have been shared for Black Clover's movie. Tanemura could be one of several or simply be overseeing the film as an animation director. However, given the artist's tenure with Black Clover, there are few more qualified to handle the project. Tanemura began working on the TV series in episode 28 as an assistant director before moving to director around episode 153. During his tenure, Tanemura helped bring key scenes from episodes 91 and 118 to life, so fans wouldn't mind one bit if this director oversees all of Black Clover's movie.

If you are not caught up with Black Clover right now, you have plenty of time to binge the anime. Crunchyroll has all 170 episodes available to stream, and you can find more info about the show thanks to its official synopsis below:

"In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder's magic. Asta's is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent's spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!"

