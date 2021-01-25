Black Clover Cliffhanger Introduces Terrifying New Devils

✖

Black Clover's newest chapter ends with a cliffhanger that introduces a pair of terrifying new devils! The Spade Kingdom arc might just be getting started in the anime adaptation, but Yuki Tabata's original manga release of the series is reaching a dark new phase as Nacht and a few other Clover Kingdom knights have taken the fight directly to the Spade Kingdom this time around. They are raiding the Dark Triad in an attempt to save Yami and Vangeance before the gates of the Underworld are opened, but the newest chapter of the series introduced a devilish new twist.

Chapter 279 of the series continues the various fights against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad and while the Clover Kingdom Captains had been doing well against the Spade Kingdom's fighters, Nacht discovers that there was a backup plan in place with a new Devil host that actually sped up the Qliphoth ritual and began opening the gates of the underworld long before they were supposed to.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The fights continue in Chapter 279 of the series until dark roots begin to sprout up through the castle. Nacht discovers that at the sight of the ritual itself is another Devil host, the scientist from the Diamond Kingdom Morris, and he's acting as an accelerant for the ritual as a whole. In fact, the gate of the underworld begins to open and two of the Devils have made their way out.

Before Nacht can react and tell the others, two of these Devils appeared before him. A set of terrifying twins, they instantly knock Jack back while Nacht is able to avoid being struck by this first blow. Although they are not named, Nacht refers to the two of them as "devils of the highest order" as the two twins talk about how fun it is already as they seem to be competing with one another.

Previous chapters of the series revealed that there are still several powerful Devils in the underworld not tied to a human host, so if these two are already this strong (and likely low on the food chain), this arc's battles are only getting that much more intense from here on out. But what did you think of this devilish new debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!