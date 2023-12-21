Black Clover Preps Manga Comeback With Cover Art

The wait has been long, but Black Clover is ready to get fans a rest. Back in August, the hit shonen series wrapped its run in Shonen Jump, but Yuki Tabata assured fans the series wasn't done. The manga has been planning its move to Jump Giga for months now, and at last, we have been given our first look at the story's return courtesy of some cover art.

Over in Japan, a special promo from Jump Giga was just released, and it shows the cover for the magazine's December issue. As you can see below, the colorful cover brings Asia front and center. With his sword in hand, Asia looks ready for battle in this shot, and the cover proves Jump Giga is all in on Tabata's series.

For those who've been out of the loop, Black Clover moved magazines under the direct order of Tabata. The artist decided he would be able to better prepare the story if he adhered to Jump Giga's publishing schedule. After all, he was publishing new content weekly to start, and Jump Giga released massive chapters but only four times a year. As for why Tabata moved Black Clover, it all came down to family. The artist is married with a child now, and Tabata admitted the strain of work on his personal life was too difficult as it was.

Now, Black Clover is prepared for its Jump Giga launch, and fans of the manga are eager to see the series. It has been months since we've reunited with Asta and Yuno. If you are not caught up with Black Clover ahead of its big comeback, no sweat! The magna is easy to read over on the Shonen Jump app. So if you want more info on Tabata's magical series, you can read the synopsis of Black Clover below:

"Young Asta was born with no magic ability in a world where magic is everything. In order to prove his strength and keep a promise with his friend, Asta dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the land, the Wizard King!"

What do you think about this first peek at Black Clover's comeback?