Black Clover Teases the Limits of Noelle's New Saint Form

Black Clover is teasing the limits of Noelle Silva's new saint form with the newest chapter of the series! Yuki Tabata's original manga is continuing through the second phase of the Spade Kingdom saga as Asta and the magic knights have taken the fight directly to the Spade Kingdom. With Dante Zogratis officially defeated, it's now on Noelle's shoulders to take down the second of the Dark Triad as she has begun her much anticipated rematch against Vanica. This rematch has only gotten started, but there have been some major shake ups and developments already.

The newest chapter of the series continues the fight between Noelle and Vanica, and as the previous cliffhanger had revealed, Noelle had unlocked a brand new version of her Valkyrie Armor as she now has become Undine the Water Spirit's official host. This new form has granted her the power to fight on the same level as the devils, but as the fight between them truly gets started it's teased that this new form has a strict time limit.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Chapter 296 of the series kicks off Noelle's assault on Vanica with the use of her new Spirit Dive form, Saint Valkyrie Armor. It's clear that it's given her the huge power boost granted from the Divine Stage power level that Undine and the Elves in the Heart Kingdom had told her about, but it's also clear that her two days of training with this was not only to completely master this power just yet. She's got a time limit of a single minute.

When she begins the fight at the beginning of the chapter, Undine urges Noelle to finish the fight within one minute. Noelle brashly says that she'll be able to do so within thirty seconds, but this gets really put to the test later in the chapter. This time limit has yet to be proved as Noelle ends the chapter in a pretty good place, but it's also clear that time is not on her side.

She's not only had to rush this training with Undine, but Noelle is basically using this divine form in a real battle for the first time. Compare this to Asta's own five minute time limit with his Devil Union, and he was only able to get five minutes of time within his short training period (even if he had been used to the devil's power already). More training might not have extended this harsh time limit enough.

It seems this limit is really going to be what can make or break Noelle this time around.