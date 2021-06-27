Black Clover Unleashes Megicula's True Form

✖

Black Clover has unleashed Megicula's true form with the newest chapter of the series! Yuki Tabata's original manga series has been continuing through the intense second phase of the fights in the Spade Kingdom, and now that the first of the Zogratis siblings had been defeated the attention of the series has turned to defeating the second of the Dark Triad as Noelle Silva has finally kicked off her much anticipated rematch against Vanica. Things got off to a great though as Noelle revealed a brand new form that gave her a godly new boost in power.

The previous chapter of the series offered even more hope as Noelle's new form was demonstrated to have all sorts of power that made her a powerful match against Vanica's blood magic. She even delivered a powerful enough blow at the end of the previous chapter as she used her new sword to strike Vanica through the stomach. All of this hope was for naught, however, as the newest chapter of the series took things to an intense level with Megicula unleashing her true form.

Chapter 297 of the series picks up from the previous cliffhanger and reveals that Noelle did in fact power herself up enough to completely overwhelm Vanica's strength. Her Saint Valkyrie Armor was able to dodge and strike through Vanica's attacks, and had even defeated her completely. But before Noelle dealt the final blow, Megicula started to speak to her. Noting that the preparations for her full descent have been put in place, Megicula began to fully take over Vanica's body.

Completely drenching Vanica's body in darkness, Megicula's true form emerges from Vanica's shoulder. She notes that once Vanica and Lolopechka die, her full manifestation will be complete. So while this is our first look at the devil Megicula's true form, Megicula still has yet to release her full form that will come about if Noelle is unable to defeat her in time before Lolopechka and Vanica die out from her cursed magic.

