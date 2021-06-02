Black Clover Updates Fans on Lolopechka's Distressing Hostage Status

✖

Black Clover updated fans on Lolopechka's distressing hostage status with the newest chapter of the series! Although much of the current second half of fights in the Spade Kingdom saga has been focused on Asta and the others' fight against the devils of the underworld, there are still some major threads that needed updates. Now that one of the Dark Triad has officially been defeated as of the most recent chapter of the series, it's time for an update as to how the fights against the other two members are going now that all of the pieces are in place.

The newest chapter of the series returns to the fight between Charlotte, Rill, and Vanica of the Dark Triad, and there's an unfortunate update as to what Vanica did to Queen Lolopechka after she kidnapped her from the Heart Kingdom. As the chapter reveals, Lolopechka has been put under some kind of mind control by Vanica and Megicula's devil power and is fighting on her side.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 294 of the series reveals that Charlotte and Rill have been struggling to keep up with Vanica's blood magic even if Charlotte was able to counteract the curse magic she gains from her contract with Megicula. Making matters even worse is the fact that she completely now has Lolopechka under her control as she's activated a curse on her body. It's made her magic even stronger as a result.

Lolopechka seems to be trapped within a fugue state as a result of this curse, and now she's completely within Vanica's deadly power. Although it was too much for Charlotte and Rill to handle, thankfully hope does arrive by the end of the chapter as Noelle and Gaja arrive on the scene just in time. Given how the fight between Noelle and Vanica went last time, this is going to be a major rematch fans have been wanting to see.

It's going to be complicated, however, now that Lolopechka is under this mind control. She's likely going to be a major part of this rematch if Noelle or Gaja can't somehow bring her to her senses. On top of Vanica's fierce power, there are lots of things to worry about! What do you think of Lolopechka's situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!