Black Clover Stuns With Noelle's Divine New Power Level

✖

Black Clover stunned with Noelle Silva's divine new power level with the newest chapter of the series! Yuki Tabata's original manga series is now within the second phase of the second round of the fights against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, and the previous chapter of the series finally kicked off the long awaited rematch between Noelle and Vanica Zogratis. Making things all the more exciting was the fact that in order to face Vanica at the same level in this rematch, Noelle had teamed up with the Water Spirit Undine to become a Spirit Host.

Undine had teased that with Noelle becoming a Spirit Host, there was a new level of power above the other magic stages only achievable by this small group. This new divine stage, the Saint Stage, would be capable of fighting the power of the devils, and it was teased that Noelle was successful in reaching this when she unleashed a powerful new form at the end of the previous chapter. Now the real test of that ability begins.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 296 of the series picks up right after Noelle debuts she and Undine's Spirit Dive, Saint Valkyrie Dress, and it's immediately apparent that this power boost is enough to combat Vanica's Blood Magic. Noelle easily makes her through Vanica's first wave of attacks, and Vanica further confirms that Noelle has changed she notes that Noelle is much different than when they had fought last in the Heart Kingdom.

Noelle's improved so much in both speed and strength that it even reminds Vanica of the strength of Noelle's mother when they had fought as well. Vanica's excited to fight Noelle more, and Noelle takes her by surprise by unleashing a huge and powerful Sea Dragon's Roar that breaks through Vanica's Red Beast spell. Not only that, but it overwhelms Vanica's defenses to the point where Noelle is then able to take advantage of it.

Slipping through the Sea Dragon's Roar and past Vanica's spell, Noelle lands a direct hit with a brand new sword that she has gained through this new Saint Stage power. It's yet to be revealed the extent of her new abilities, but it's clear that Noelle has a much better chance of defeating Vanica this time. But what do you think? Does Noelle have a shot at winning with Saint Stage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!