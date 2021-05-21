Black Clover Cliffhanger Offers Promising Update on Magna vs. Dante Fight

✖

Black Clover has offered a promising update on the fight between Magna Swing and Dante Zogratis of the Dark Triad with the cliffhanger in the newest chapter of the series! The fights against the Dark Triad and the devils of the underworld continues in the second half of the Spade Kingdom saga with each new chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and things got a little more interesting when the final two members of the Black Bulls (who had missed out on the first fights against the Dark Triad before) made their official return.

Magna Swing and Zora Ideale have made their return to the series with the promise that they are now ready to take on the devils in their own way, and Magna put this to the ultimate test when he revealed a powerful new spell that equally divided his power with Dante in the previous chapter. With the newest chapter, we got a really promising update on how Magna is holding up against this weakened Dante.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 292 of the series picks up right after Magna hits Dante with the Soul Chain Death Match, and a flashback confirms that Magna went to Zora for help with his training six months before this raid on the Spade Kingdom. It's during this time that Magna had developed the Soul Chain, but it's the one new technique he had been able to craft together with Zora. But it's also a one-time maneuver.

Magna reveals that the chain linking he and Dante together is their actual souls, and forcibly breaking it would cause that person to lose their sanity. Dante then hits Magna with a few powerful gravity magic attacks, but due to the boost of the Soul Chain, Magna is able to withstand these attacks and continue hitting Dante square in the face with some well placed punches.

Dante's body can still heal itself, however, but even then the final pages of 292 see Magna avoid all of Dante's punches and even sending Dante to the ground with one final punch. There might have been an extended break before the next chapter of the series (which thankfully is set to end with this week), but we'll soon see how this fight works out between Magna and Dante. But what do you think?

Does Magna have a real chance of defeating Dante here? Curious to see what tricks Zora was able to whip up in the last six months he's been away from the fight?