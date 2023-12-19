What's Coming in Black Clover's New Chapter?

Black Clover is finally coming back for a new chapter in just a few days from the time of this writing, and now it's time to guess what could be coming our way when it finally hits! Black Clover surprisingly ended its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this year as it was announced that Yuki Tabata would be shifting the series over to Shueisha's Jump GIGA magazine for the final chapters of the manga overall. As fans have been waiting for the last few months, the next chapter of the manga is finally on the way.

Black Clover Chapter 369 will be the first new entry in this new release schedule for the manga, and it will be releasing on December 25th with the Winter issue of Jump GIGA magazine. We're only going to see about four chapters of the manga each year as it gets closer to the end, and that means we're about to really see the final fights of the series play out as Asta and the Black Bulls have leveled the playing field with the previous chapter of the series released months ago. But what's coming next?

What's Next for Black Clover?

Yami vs. Morgen - Black Clover's previous chapters had seen Yami Sukehiro jump into the fight against the Paladin Morgen, but when we last saw the fight, Yami had taken a seemingly fatal blow. But at the last moment in Black Clover Chapter 368, both Nacht (boosted by Asta's Anti-Magic powers) and Yami's sister Ichika were ready to tag in and bring on the final stretch of this fight.

Mereoleona vs. Morris – When we had last seen Mereoleona, she was burning through her body in order to keep her flames hot enough to bring down Paladin Morris. He continues to recover, but her flaming body has been running hot enough to pile on the damage faster than he can recover it. It's a gamble as to whether or not Mereoleona is going to be able to keep this enough in order to defeat the Paladin, but it would be a massive victory if she was able to pull it off. If she makes it out alive.

Noelle vs. Acier – Noelle has come face to face with the Paladin version of her mother, Acier Silva, and following her brothers' defeat, she is the only one left standing who can take down her mother. We've seen her power demonstrated before, but Noelle is now teaming with Leviathan and unlocked a new form. This will be a fight pushing Noelle to her limits, so it remains to be seen whether or not she can defeat her mother.

Asta and Yuno vs. Lucius Zogratis – Now this is the big fight everyone is looking forward to. The final moments of Chapter 368 saw Asta officially return to the battlefield and boost the members of the Black Bulls with anti-magic power. Not only does this level the playing field against the Paladins, but Asta was able to get to the fight in time to save Yuno from defeat and kick off a new tag team match. Now it's Asta and Yuno teaming up against Lucius, and the winner will be one step closer to being the new Wizard King!

