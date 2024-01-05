Black Clover Funko Pops Add a Fuegoleon Glow Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Black Clover manga set to wrap up and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King hitting Netflix earlier last year, fans of Yuki Tabata's series have had a lot to be excited about. You can add a new wave of Funko Pops to that list. A big wave of new figures recently dropped as part of Funko's weekly reveals, and it includes Asta, Fuegoleon, Julius, Klaus, Mimosa, and more. Now a Previews Exclusive Fuegoeon has been added to the list as a 15,000 piece limited edition with glow-in-the-dark flames. You can get your pre-orders in via the links below.

If you are not familiar with Black Clover, you should know the shonen series is one of anime's best underdogs. Despite a rough start, Yuki Tabata's magical series has become a best-selling title under Shonen Jump. The manga has entered its final act, and due to Tabata's fluctuating schedule, the manga has moved to Jump Giga in order to space out new chapter launches. As for its anime, Black Clover was brought to television by Studio Pierrot, and the show wrapped in 2021 after it caught up with Tabata's manga. So for those wanting to know more about Black Clover, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder's magic. Asta's is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent's spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!"

What's Coming in Black Clover Chapter 370?

Black Clover Chapter 369 kicks off the final fights against Lucius Zogratis and his many copies. Asta returned to the battlefield just in time to tag in with Yuno and start a new final fight against the villain, but he's far from alone. Thanks to boosting the rest of the Black Bulls with anti-magic power (that they get access to for a short time), it's clear that the odds against Lucius have turned as the Black Bulls have already defeated one of Lucius' copies and some of the Angels with this short boost.

Black Clover still has plenty of fights to work through for the final arc of the series, so it's still unclear as to how many chapters the series has before it all comes to an end. At its current rate, it doesn't seem like it will be ending within 2024 but that could easily change as these new chapters still have the same quick pace in the fights that fans have come to love through the manga's previous run in Shonen Jump.