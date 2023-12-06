What to Know for Black Clover's Big Comeback

Black Clover's final arc took fans by surprise when it was announced that the series would be ending in a different magazine with a new schedule, but thankfully it's finally time to get ready for the manga's big comeback with a new chapter! Earlier this Summer, Shueisha announced that Black Clover would be moving over to the months-spread-apart schedule with Jump GIGA magazine for the remaining chapters of Yuki Tabata's original manga series. While there has yet to be a reveal of how many chapters left there are, fans have been waiting for several months to see what could be coming next.

The wait is almost over as the next chapter of the series hits later this month, and Black Clover is picking up with some big fights. The previous chapter of the series ended with the tease that Asta and Yuno would be teaming up against Lucius Zogratis for their final fight together, and the Black Bulls have all been upgraded with Asta's Anti-Magic powers to turn the tide against the Paladins. Now it's time to get ready for what's next!

(Photo: Shueisha)

Black Clover 369 Release Date and Time

Black Clover Chapter 369 will be officially releasing with the first 2024 issue of Shueisha's Jump GIGA in Japan on December 25th, as announced by Shueisha in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media will continue to simultaneously release each new chapter through their digital Shonen Jump library, so it will be available for international audiences the same day as it hits officially in Japan. The series is now on a seasonal schedule, so it will be quite a while before the next chapter hits.

Luckily, Black Clover Chapter 369 will feature 28 pages with color pages, special posters, and stickers planned for a release alongside its debut with Jump GIGA. As the manga continues through the final arc of its series, there are four major fights that need to be settled before it all comes to an end. As teased by the final chapters seen in Shonen Jump, fights to look forward to are Noelle vs. the Paladin version of her mother Acier, Mereoleona Vermillion vs. the Paladin version of Morris, Yami Sukehiro vs. the Paladin version of Morgen, and Asta and Yuno vs. Lucius Zogratis.

What are you hoping to see with Black Clover's next new chapter?