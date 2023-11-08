Black Clover Anime Launches Mega Blu-ray Sale

Black Clover has been quiet as of late, but the series is far from over. These days, creator Yuki Tabata is working hard on the manga as it has moved to a new magazine, and it wasn't long ago Black Clover put out its first film. Fans were eager to see the anime return as the TV series has been off the air for years, and now Crunchyroll has dropped a mega deal on the show's Blu-rays for collectors.

As you can see here, the Crunchyroll Store is getting into the Black Friday season a little early. After all, it has launched a big deal on its Black Clover Blu-ray. You can get the first two seasons of Black Clover for under $35 USD on Blu-ray compared to its usual MSRP of $85.

Plus, it seems all of season three has gone on sale. The Black Clover bundle is on sale for $38.24 which is more than 50% off its usual price. So if you want to bulk up your anime collection ahead of the holidays, this deal was made for you.

If you are not familiar with Black Clover, you should know the shonen series is one of anime's best underdogs. Despite a rough start, Tabata's magical series has become a best-selling title under Shonen Jump. The manga has entered its final act, and due to Tabata's fluctuating schedule, the manga has moved to Jump Giga in order to space out new chapter launches. As for its anime, Black Clover was brought to television by Studio Pierrot, and the show wrapped in 2021 after it caught up with Tabata's manga. So for those wanting to know more about Black Clover, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder's magic. Asta's is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent's spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!"

