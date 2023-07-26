Black Clover Gets a New Wave of Funko Pops With Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Clover's tv anime series ended in 2021, much to the dismay of its legions of fans. However, the adventures of Asta and Yuno are far from finished. For starters, the feature film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King has been a hit on Netflix, which can only mean the possibility of more anime in the future. Fans are also getting a new wave of Funko Pops that include Black Asta, Noelle (Valkyrie Armor), Yuno (Spirit of Zephyr), Yami, and a handful of exclusives.

Pre-orders for the new Black Clover Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth. This includes the PX Exclusive glow-in-the-dark Yuno (Spirit of Zephyr), and the EE Exclusive Diamond Collection Pop of Noelle in Valkyrie Armor. You can also find a Mars Funko Pop exclusive here at GameStop. Note that the new common Pops in the Black Clover lineup should be available here at Hot Topic shortly. Make sure to check out our roundup of Funko Wednesdays Pop drops right here for more of today's launches.

The first wave of Black Clover Funko Pops included Asta, Yuno, and Noelle in the common lineup – no surprise as the leads of the series. However, the inclusion of the lightning mage Luck Voltia Pop is especially exciting as the figure is a AAA Anime exclusive. The standard exclusive Pop features Luck Voltia unleashing a magical storm from his grimoire, but there's also a Chase version that features glow-in-the-dark thunder claws. In addition to the Black Clover Funko Pop figures, the wave also includes Pop Keychains of Asta and Noelle.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Where to Watch Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Directed by Ayataka Tanemura with original series creator Yuki Tabata serving as chief supervisor and providing new character designs for the movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is now streaming with Netflix. The Black Clover movie runs with a one hour and 50 minutes run time, and even features a post-credits scene. Featuring a new story not seen in the events of the manga or anime before, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is teased as such:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."