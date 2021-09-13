Black Clover Reveals New Popularity Poll’s Surprising Results

Black Clover has revealed the surprising results for its newest popularity poll! The anime might have brought its anime run to an end with 170 episodes under its belt earlier this year, but Yuki Tabata has continued the story beyond where the anime came to an end with a series of intense new chapters showing off the next phase of the fight against the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad. It’s come with a number of major moments for several surprising characters who have gotten the spotlight, and it seems that those shake ups have influenced how fans are picking their current favorites in the series overall.

The newest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine not only provided the newest chapter of the manga series, but provided the surprising results to the latest popularity poll in Japan. Serving as the fifth of these “Mage General Election” with over 800,000 votes submitted from readers, the popularity poll has shed a light on which characters fans are loving right now. The top three begin these surprises with Noelle Silva taking the number one spot with over 80,000 votes, Asta coming in second with over 67,000 votes, and Nacht Faust rounding out the top three with over 62,000.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/blackclover_off/status/1437068484739932164?s=20

While the top three is already surprising with Noelle managing to win the top spot with fans (even though she has been enjoying her strongest string of chapters yet when factoring in the growth in both her physical and emotional strength), it’s actually the rest of the top ten that seems to shake things up quite a bit. Not only did a Dark Triad sibling, Dante Zogratis, nearly make it into the top three favorites, but major fan favorites like Yuno have dropped a surprising amount. Here’s the breakdown of how fans had voted in Japan:

Noelle Silva Nacht Faust Asta Dante Zogratis Luck Voltia Gauche Adlai Yami Sukehiro Charlotte Roselei Yuno Secre Swallowtail

With Yuno finally returning to the main focus of the series after spending the last few months following the fights against the other two Dark Triad members, there’s a good chance Yuno will be in fans’ good graces again soon enough. But what do you think of these popularity results? Who’s your favorite character in Black Clover right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!