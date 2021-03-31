Black Clover: Where to Start the Manga After the Anime's Finale

✖

Black Clover's anime has officially come to an end, but here's a breakdown of where to start the manga after the series finale! Ending its nearly four year run with 170 episodes under its belt, Black Clover has come to an end but also has left some major nuggets as to what's to come for the future of the franchise. Because while the anime revealed its open ended finale, Yuki Tabata's original manga series is still going with new entries each week in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

For fans wanting to see where the story is going next after Black Clover's final episode, you'll want to check out the manga series to see the next phase of the Spade Kingdom saga and the fights against the Dark Triad. As for when in the series you'll want to pick things up from, Chapter 170 is right where you will be able to pick up reading from where the anime left things off.

The final episode of Black Clover not only reveals Asta's mother in full, but her ties to the devil in Asta's grimmoire. Through the episode, Asta defeats his devil to form a new kind of Devil-Binding Contract as the two of them will move forward as equals. Nacht teases that they only have a couple of days left to train before raiding the Spade Kingdom to stop the Advent of Qliphoth, and all of this happens before the final pages of Chapter 270.

With only 287 chapters of Yuki Tabata's original manga release at the time of this writing, the manga series is not that much further ahead from the anime. It's probably why the series is coming to an end, and it's this content that could be behind the first feature film for the franchise. But the series is also continuing to develop this arc, so there's also no real way to figure out just how much longer the manga will continue.

So the best way to figure all of that out is to just keep up and read weekly! You can do so with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The newest three chapter releases are free to read, but the entire back catalog (along with the rest of the manga in the library) open up completely with a monthly subscription.

What did you think of Black Clover's final episode? Will you be checking out the manga to find out what happens next or are holding out for the new anime releases coming in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!