Black Clover Reveals Asta and Noelle’s Relationship Won’t Change Anytime Soon

The newest chapter of Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga revealed that despite making some major shifts in the previous chapters, the relationship dynamic between Asta and Noelle Silva won’t be changing in any significant way any time soon. The manga is currently in the midst of a sudden hiatus while Tabata focuses on his health, but it was a great time to take a break as the series has spent the last few chapters embroiled in quite the heated fight against the devil Megicula. Noelle pushed beyond her limits through this battle, and through it got a much better understanding of herself.

The previous chapter of the series officially brought the fight against Megicula to an end with a major victory for Noelle, and as we saw Noelle fight, she began to realize that she has romantic feelings for Asta. We got to see a little more of how much Asta trusts in Noelle as well, and how much that trust can make her stronger, but now that the immediate threat has disappeared, Noelle is hilariously back to her incredibly shy and untruthful ways towards her romantic interest.

Chapter 304 focuses on the immediate aftermath of Megicula’s defeat, and begins with the reveal that Lolopechka was completely freed from all of the devil’s curses that had afflicted her before. This hilariously leaves her naked, and still in Asta’s arms, so the two of them have quite the awkward moment when she wakes up from her curse. Noelle then punches him straight into the sky, and Asta then hilariously argues that he didn’t see anything.

When he asks Noelle what he did to deserve being punched, Noelle blushes and looks away cause she can’t bear to face him. Now that she knows she has romantic feelings for him, and it’s been a long time since the two have seen each other face to face, she’s too overcome with embarrassment to look at him in the face. She then punches him once more. This little exchange proves that while their relationship has made some major strides in that one side’s feelings have been cemented, it’s not exactly going to change.

It's going to be awhile before the two of them get some down time once more as the fights against the Dark Triad and devils of the underworld continues, so that means it'll be a bit before we get to see this progress further.