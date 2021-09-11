Black Clover Cliffhanger Updates Fans on Yuno’s Fight With Zenon

The newest chapter of Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga has given fans a major update on how Yuno’s fight with Zenon Zogratis is doing with its big cliffhanger! It’s been quite a while since we have seen Yuno in action because while he was initially one of the main prongs of the Clover Kingdom’s raid on the Spade Kingdom to stop the Advent of Qliphoth, the previous string of chapters for the series have been focusing on finishing the fights between the other two Zogratis siblings, Dante and Vanica, and all of the troubles that spawned from that.

With the latest few chapters officially bringing the fight against Vanica and the devil Megicula to an end, and Dante being defeated in the fight prior, the newest chapter of the series has finally returned to the events of Yuno’s fight against Zenon. It’s been nearly 30 chapters since the manga last had updated fans on how Yuno was faring against Zenon (except when it revealed Yuno’s reaction to Zenon’s full powered form), and the newest cliffhanger reveals that unfortunately it hasn’t been going too well for the fan favorite fighter.

Chapter 304 of the series sees Noelle, Asta, and the others taking a brief reprieve following Megicula’s successful defeat and while they are currently enjoying a small moment of happiness, the rug is pulled out from under fans shortly thereafter. The final moments of the chapter then go back to shortly before Megicula was defeated, and resumes the fight between Zenon, Yuno, and Langris Vaude. Unfortunately, they don’t have as many allies on their side as the others do.

Yuno is thankfully still active in the Spirit of Boreas form we had seen him activate before several chapters ago, but he and Langris have been exhausted in their efforts. As Zenon threatens that he’ll end this fight because their only wasting time (and is seemingly still undamaged from Yuno’s efforts), Yuno seems to have a plan in mind as he wants Langris to buy him some time to finish it in his next attack. As for what this attack could be, there’s a chance it’s the one Yuno had been training for.

Thankfully with the other two fights out of the way, we'll finally get to see more of Yuno's fight against Zenon in the next chapter and beyond, but what do you think? Curious to see what Yuno has in mind to use against the Zogratis sibling's full devil power?