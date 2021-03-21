Black Clover Reveals the Surprising Origins of Nacht's Power

✖

Black Clover reveals the surprising origins of Nacht's devil powers in its newest chapter! Nacht has been one of the most mysterious additions to Yuki Tabata's original manga series in recent memory as his past has been completely shrouded in mystery. Not only was it revealed that Nacht was actually the Vice Captain of the Black Bulls who had been acting as a spy in the Spade Kingdom, but he was a host to four different devils and became Asta's teacher in order to help him better use his devil abilities and forms.

While Nacht had been mysterious through these fights against the Spade Kingdom's devils, the newest chapters of the series have begun to give us our best look at his past yet. The previous chapter revealed that he and his brother were actually twins, and that he was the brother who had no desire to use his magic to help people. But as the newest chapter further digs in, Nacht's past goes to some much darker places.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 286 reveals has Nacht reveal more about his past, and confirmed that it was his brother Morgen who ended up working with Yami in the Magic Knights. When they had turned 18, his parents spoke with him and revealed that the Faust family actually has magic that focuses on darkness and bonding with the devils. They have been studying the devils for generations, so Morgen was actually the black sheep of the family for beign a good person.

Nacht, overcome by his malice and curiosity began to bond with devils and learn more of this magic (leading to the four contracts he has in the present day). When his parents think he has a talent to bond with something known as the "Supreme Devil," Morgen arrives and tries to get Nacht from summoning this super power. But as one would expect, this new devil's power ends up going out of Nacht's control and leads to the death of his entire family.

This is our best look into Nacht's past, and it's probably why he has such a hatred for the devils overall. But this also does not explain why he hates the Magic Knights in particular, so there's still much to learn about Nacht's past as it begins to take shape with each new chapter!