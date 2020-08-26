Black Clover Will Begin New Arc Next Week

✖

Black Clover is one of the most exciting anime out there, and it is on the verge of a new arc. The show has been wading into the wide world of training arcs, but that story is about to come to life in a bigger way. After all, Black Clover promised fans an anime-original training arc, and an update confirms that story will begin next week.

The information comes from Black Clover's official English account. The page informed fans the new arc will begin "next week" after a fan asked about the once-teased storyline.

At this point, fans have little to go where this arc is concerned. They know it will be original for the anime, so it has no manga counterpart. Creator Yuki Tabata helped the crew figure out the story, so Black Clover fans are willing to count this arc as canon.

Fans were first told about this impending arc back in March, so you can see why they are glad it is going live. Shueisha promised Tabata was taking part in the anime-original story, so fans were reassured this new adventure wouldn't be out of place. And given its placement before the Heart Kingdom saga, fans are curious to see what this upcoming arc can do.

Still, there are those who aren't convinced. Black Clover has avoided original arcs so far, but these so-called 'filler' arcs do not have a great reputation. Shows like Bleach and Naruto abused original arcs to an extreme; By the end of their runs, each series seemed to have more filler content than actual canon material. But so far, it seems Black Clover is taking every precaution to avoid anything like that from happening.

Are you excited for this new arc? Do you think Black Clover will succeed with filler arcs where others have failed? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

