Black Clover Reveals Asta's New Demon Sword

✖

Black Clover recently got through with one of Asta's toughest battle yet, and although it's come under terrible circumstance, the newest chapter of the series revealed that Asta has acquired a new demon sword. In the fight against Dante of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, Asta and Yami worked together to successfully surpass their limits and deal a final blow to the villain. In the process, their teamwork had Asta fill Yami's sword with his anti-magic power to land that last attack. Given how it was damaged after, this teased that Asta would be using the sword from now on.

Chapter 261 of the series sees Asta and the other Black Bulls recovering from Zenon's attack in the last chapter, and they are reeling from the fact that Yami had been taken while they could do nothing to help him. This has impacted Asta the most, and it's showcased in full when he awakens and confirms for himself that he's still holding onto Yami's katana and that Yami was indeed taken right in front of his eyes.

After Asta's body was healed, he awakens in a cold sweat in the hospital. The first thing he does is open his grimmoire, and he's shocked to find that Yami's former katana is now emerging from it like his previous two swords already in his possession. Upon seeing this, he realizes that his worst fears are confirmed at that Yami is truly in danger or even dead. Just as it was implied by the way Yami's katana had looked after Yami used it, the katana is now worn down like Asta's Demon-Dweller and Demon-Destroyer forms.

(Photo: Shueisha)

It's too soon for Asta to name this version of Yami's katana just yet, but thankfully there is a bit of hope. Soon the Black Bulls' Vice Captain appears in front of Asta, and he confirms that Yami is indeed still alive. But at the moment, Asta is far too weak to do anything about it really. But now with Yami's former katana in tow, and an opportunity to train up his newly increased Devil power, there is still a chance Asta can eventually rescue Yami from the Dark Triad.

Are you surprised to see Yami's katana will now be one of Asta's Demon swords? What do you think the official name for it will be? Excited to see how Asta uses it in battle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.