Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King Releases New Trailer

Following the conclusion of Black Clover's television series, fans have been waiting for the return of Asta for some time. Luckily, shonen fans won't have to wait much longer for the magical series to make a comeback as the new movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will hit Netflix next month. Before we see the would-be Wizard King return to the realm of animation, a new trailer has landed giving fans a better look at the series' big comeback.

For those who might not be familiar with the shonen franchise, Black Clover's anime series ended following the release of the 170th episode in 2021, coming to a close before the end of the source material from the manga. With the upcoming film, Sword of the Wizard King will present an original story that never made its way into the manga proper. While many Asta fans continue to follow along with the final arc of the manga, many shonen followers are hoping that new episodes of the anime series will return in the future to finish adapting the source material.

Black Clover: Sword of Asta

Studio Pierrot is once again returning to Asta's story for this brand-new movie. With this year seeing the animation studio working on the likes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and the Naruto franchise, it's clear that the production house has quite a lot on its plate. From the animation seen in the trailer below, it's clear that Pierrot put some big effort into Asta's next chapter which is planning to hit Netflix on June 16th this summer.

If you want to learn more about the upcoming Black Clover film, here's how Netflix describes the Sword of the Wizard King, "As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

Do you think Black Clover's television series will return to finish adapting the final arc? What do you hope to see in the upcoming feature-length film?