Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Is the Comeback the Anime Deserved

Black Clover made its big comeback to the world of anime with the franchise's very first movie debuting around the world on Netflix, and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is definitely the comeback fans of the anime deserved. Yuki Tabata's original Black Clover manga is now in the midst of its final arc with the latest chapters being released in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it's a much different story for the anime. The Black Clover TV series ended its run with 170 episodes under its belt and nearly four years worth of episodes.

Black Clover's TV anime run came to an end with the announcement that the franchise would continue with the anime's very first movie, and fans have been waiting two years to see how this continuation worked out. Although it features an original story not seen in Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga or the TV anime that spawned from it, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King indeed was the comeback that fans had been hoping for. It's such a showcase for the team behind the series that Black Clover's anime really needs to return in full some day.

Why Black Clover's New Movie Works

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King gets to the core of what makes Black Clover such an appealing series overall. Focusing its efforts on how Asta needs to overcome a massive challenge with his tenacity and the help of everyone around him, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King takes it to the next level with a villain that does the same thing. Conrad is a former Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom, and he's almost starting at a completely opposite place from Asta. His magic ability allows him to take others' magical powers, and thus he tries to use that to form the world as he desires.

But what makes him such an interesting antagonist is that he aligns so much with Asta's way of thinking. Both of them exist by the coda of their magic being "never giving up," but it's Conrad whose abilities get him to actually being a Wizard King. It's just that he didn't stop there. Asta, on the other hand, gets his support from others and is able to use magic before it's all over thanks to everyone's belief in him. He didn't have to steal any talents that weren't his own as they were willing to give him their support.

It's such a showcase of why Black Clover is such a hit in the first place. That's on top of the fantastic looking animation production that far exceeds anything we got to see in the TV anime. Black Clover's TV run already went down with some of the most impressive action scenes of the last few years, but this movie really took it all to the next level. There are huge battles featuring pretty much every character you hope to see working together, and some standout moments for fans favorites such as Mereoleona Vermillion.

At the end of the day, it's a perfect distillation of the spirit of Black Clover overall. Asta is the one everyone ultimately counts on, and although he might not get the credit, he's the one that the Magic Knights push to the final battle at the end of it all. It could be a sign for the future to come, and that's especially why the Black Clover anime needs to come back in full. Maybe after the Black Clover manga comes to an end, the anime will get an even greater comeback than this.

What did you think of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King?