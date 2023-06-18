Black Clover Movie Kicks Off Long-Awaited Fight With Post-Credits Scene

Black Clover has made its grand return to screens around the world with its new movie making its premiere on Netflix, and the post-credits scene for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King teases a fight between Asta and Yuno that fans have been waiting to see for a long time! Asta and Yuno's rivalry is the core of Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga as the two young knights constantly grow stronger in order to surpass the power of the other, and often find themselves in the middle of some huge fights against powerful foes as a result of their drive to become the next Wizard King.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is a new movie with an original story not seen in the Black Clover TV anime or manga, but it does not stray far away from the core rivalry between Asta and Yuno. The movie kicks off with a promise of a fight between Asta and Yuno in a special tournament to see which of the Magic Knights is currently closest to becoming the Wizard King, and after all of the chaos in the new movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King returns to this Asta and Yuno fight after the credits roll.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Post-Credits Scene Explained

In the climax of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, it's ultimately Asta that helps to defeat the main foe, Conrad, with Yuno and the other Magic Knights offering the support that would help Asta to get to Conrad's scene of the fight. This rivalry continued between Asta and Yuno after the fight, of course, as after the end of the credits, the two of them meet once more to actually have the fight that they were going to have during the tournament. But unfortunately for many fans who have been waiting to see a full powered fight between the two, Asta and Yuno's fight ends right when they start their clash.

A fully powered fight between Asta and Yuno to really decide which of them is stronger is something fans have wanted to see, but it's likely something we'll see towards the true end of the series (if at all). Black Clover's final arc now working through the manga has introduced even more power ups and abilities for the duo than seen in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King as well, so their eventual real clash will likely be even more impressive than it would have been here. All the more reason for the Black Clover TV anime to come back in full someday too.

Who do you think will win the final fight between Asta and Yuno? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!