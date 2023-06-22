Black Clover Movie Dominates Netflix Japan

Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King marked the long-awaited return of Asta and his magical friends when the film landed on Netflix earlier this month. Following the conclusion of Black Clover's anime series in 2021, the first film of the franchise marked a new journey for the shonen series that had not appeared in the television series or manga. Now, the feature-length movie has become a hit in Japan, as Netflix has revealed not only its rankings but the number of eyes that witnessed the resurrection of Wizard Kings of the past.

In Japan, Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King has sat in the number one spot since its release, overtaking Chris Hemsworth's recent movie, Extraction 2. While anime is continuing to be an ever-growing market in North America, this fact seemingly hasn't been enough to mean that Asta's return is able to say the same in the West as in Japan. At present, Black Clover's first movie isn't in the top ten for Netflix, as Extraction 2 sits as the king of the hill.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Views

Black Clover's first film not only sits at the top of Netflix's charts in Japan, but Sword of The Wizard King has received over six million views as of now. While the shonen franchise is certainly a major player in the anime world, Studio Pierrot has yet to confirm whether we'll see Asta and his allies return to the small screen. As the manga continues to tell Black Clover's final saga, there are certainly some major battles and events that have yet to make their way to television.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Asta's latest adventure, Netflix released an official description of Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King that reads as such, "As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

What did you think of Black Clover's first film? Do you think Black Clover's anime series will make a comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Wizard Kings.

Via MHA News