Black Clover Reveals the Secret Danger Behind Choosing New Wizard Kings

Black Clover has expanded the lore of the franchise in some pretty major ways with the recent debut of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King on Netflix, and one of the big reveals about the Clover Kingdom revealed the secret danger behind their system of choosing new Wizard Kings! Asta and Yuno have been trying their best to become the Wizard King in the future of the series ever since Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga first began, and that would make them the latest in a long line of powerful mages that have been selected for the position in the past.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King reveals some of the Wizard Kings from the Clover Kingdom's past as they are revived with a special magic and enact their plan to destory the world, and while it's a brand new story not seen in the original Black Clover manga or anime, it does highlight one of the major flaws behind the Wizard King system in the first place. This being that by just choosing the strongest mage, it opens up the Clover Kingdom to some potentially terrible leaders taking over.

Black Clover: What's Wrong With the Wizard Kings?

As it has been explained in Black Clover's past, the Clover Kingdom usually just picks whichever is the strongest fighter to become the next Wizard King. It's usually because their strength inspires the other Magic Knights to fight harder as they are overwhelming strong against a particular foe. This is the case with the four Wizard Kings of the past acting as the villains for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. Each of these former Wizard Kings held the title at one point, but were ousted from the position when they began to abuse their position in various ways.

It goes to show that naturally just picking the strongest person to be the Wizard King is an inherently flawed system as it does not mean that they will also be a good person. Each Wizard King likely gained their strength in various ways, and even those we see in the movie had widely varying ideals in terms of how they used that strength. So while the royalty is already a flawed aspect in the Clover Kingdom, even this position can come with its own troubles too.

Thus it makes Asta or Yuno's dream to become one someday all the sweeter if one of them is able to pull it off at the end of the day.