‘Black Clover’ Season 1 Reveals Blu-ray, DVD Release Info

Black Clover is one of the most popular action series out there, and now fans who have been missing out on the series will be able to own a hard copy of it as Funimation is preparing to release the series beginning in August.

The first ten episodes of Season 1 of the series will soon be available on Blu-ray and DVD August 7, and they serve as a great introduction to the series.

Black Clover Season 1 Part 1 Blu-ray/DVD via Crunchyroll x Funimation. August 7. https://t.co/6LmmSJaxYX pic.twitter.com/FsNsBKsMTD — WTK (@WTK) May 16, 2018

Funimation is releasing Black Clover Season 1 Part 1 on Blu-ray and DVD August 7, and you can currently pre-order it on their website (which you can find at the link here) until its release.

Season 1 Part 1 includes the first ten episode of the series which follows main character Asta and his rival Yuno as they both leave their humble orphanage home in order to travel to the Royal Kingdom and audition to become Magic Knights, a position usually awarded to royals or those with high levels of magic skill.

Once Asta successfully becomes a member of the Black Bull squad, the remainder of this first batch of episodes follow the newly inducted Asta and Noelle as they venture into their first mission, which ends up being far deadlier than anyone expected.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The latest arc of the series, Blind Date, officially kicked off with Episode 28 of the anime series, and fans are excited to see the arc play out as this arc follows Asta as he gets involved in a major confrontation between the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom.