My Hero Academia Reveals Deku’s Pro Hero Ranking

My Hero Academia may be over, but author Kohei Horikoshi continues sharing new facts about the characters. The manga tragically ended with Izuku Midoriya, AKA Deku, burning out One For All and losing his powers. He ended the series as he started, quirkless. Despite losing his powers, Deku remained content with his life, becoming a teacher at UA High as he grew up. Fortunately, he would be gifted a new power suit courtesy of All Might and his friends. The suit replicates the superstrength powers he had with One For All, allowing him to go out in the world as a Pro Hero.

The ending and epilogue left Deku’s future up to the reader’s interpretation. The finale gave Deku a very optimistic outlook, with the epilogue further revealing that he finally gets together with his longtime love interest, Ochaco Uraraka. The My Hero Academia: Ultra Age: The Final Fan Book is a data book that was finally released in Japan. The databook contains a new epilogue manga that finally gives readers more concrete information about Deku’s life as a Pro Hero. X user, ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi), has translated several key pieces of information from the epilogue. Audrey is the CEO of Aitai Japan Inc. and helps run the Aitai Kuji store to bring Japanese merchandise to fans overseas.

My Hero Academia Ultra Age has an epilogue with teenager Eri visiting Aizawa, Present Mic, and All Might in the faculty room at UA.



As a Pro-Hero with his armor, Deku is now Ranking #4!



Here's a short summary of the manga story, it's very touching 😭



Eri visits Aizawa and… pic.twitter.com/oBqO2PXpTx — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 1, 2025

Deku’s Pro Hero Ranking in My Hero Academia

The Hero Billboard Chart would rank every Pro Hero in Japan. All Might notoriously kept the top spot for most of his career, making him a beloved hero in the community. Deku was always obsessed with knowing about the top ten heroes, but his loss of powers at the end of the series made it seem his prospects of making it to the top ten seemed impossible. However, the new epilogue reveals that Deku not only made it to the top ten but was even in the upper half of the top ten.

Based on Audrey’s unofficial fan translations, the final epilogue focuses on a now-teenage Eri, the little girl Deku saved in the Overhaul Arc. Eri watches Deku on the news with some of the faculty at UA High, including Aizawa and All-Might. The broadcast revealed that Deku is now ranked 4th in the Pro Heroes chart. Meanwhile, Bakugo, Deku’s rival and friend, is now ranked 5th, rising in the ranks after initially dropping from the top ten in the original My Hero Academia epilogue. Deku’s and Bakugo’s new Pro Hero rankings highlight how far both characters have come since the Final Battle.

What Are the New Pro Hero Rankings?

Audrey doesn’t provide information on the new top ten in their translations. With Deku and Bakugo now making it to the top ten, it’s likely they pushed out the bottom two heroes from the top ten. That means Tentacole and Phantom Thief are no longer in the Billboard’s top ten, unless the top ten received an overhaul where multiple heroes rose and fell.

The last known top ten heroes on the Hero Billboard Chart were the following:

Lemillion (Mirio Togata) Shoto Todoroki Mt. Lady Kamui Woods Best Jeanist Mirko Nejire Chan Wash Tentacole (Mezo Shoji) Phantom Thief (Neito Monoma)

Bakugo was in the top ten previously but fell out because of his unpopular public image. The new epilogue suggests that Bakugo has fixed his reputation somewhat to make it back to the top five, ranking directly underneath Deku.

