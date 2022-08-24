Black Clover Cliffhanger Takes a Major Hostage

Black Clover is now officially in the final arc for the series overall, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is really kicking things up by taking a major fan favorite as a hostage! Following a fifteen month time skip from the end of the fight with Lucifero, Yuki Tabata's original manga series is wasting no time in getting into the action with the final arc of the series. Asta has already found himself in the first real fight against the main villain for the finale, Lucius Zogratis, and the chapters have shown just how deadly this Zogratis sibling really is.

The fight between Asta and Lucius has kicked off with the previous chapters of the series as the villain made his move on the Clover Kingdom, and unfortunately Sister Lily was caught in the middle of it all as Asta had brought her to his side in the first place. Previously confessing his love to her one final time before officially moving on, Lucius interrupted at the worst time before she could make her safe escape. That put her in the crosshairs of Lucius specifically as he captures and brainwashes her before the latest chapter of the series comes to an end.

Sister lily literally said the problem’s not me it’s you 😭 pic.twitter.com/7y7Reco1fR — Zues (@Promithean10) August 21, 2022

Chapter 334 of Black Clover reveals just how wide of a gap Asta is to Lucius' current level of power, and then the villain twists the knife even further when he reveals that he also has a new kind of magic. Developing Soul Magic through the use of his two souls within his body and knowledge of being from a family of devil hosts, this new magic allows him to control human souls directly. It's here that he sneaks behind Sister Lily and demonstrates what this power does as he transforms her into the same kind of angelic form that he unleashes.

Using his powers to transform Sister Lily to make her "happy," Lucius gives her an angelic like transformation where it seems like he was rewritten her mind completely. She asks Asta to die in the name of world peace, and Asta is so stunned by this that he leaves himself open for an attack from Lucius as the chapter comes to an end. So not only is his childhood crush caught in the villain's clutches, she's likely going to be far from the only one who will be captured and transformed in such a matter.

How do you feel about Lucius taking Sister Lily hostage in this way? Which characters do you think will ultimately be transformed with Soul Magic next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!