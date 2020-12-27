Black Clover Hypes Next Opening Theme with Special Teaser

Black Clover is hyping its next opening theme with a special teaser! Black Clover might be taking a break for the holidays, but it will be returning in January with a whole new tour de force as it takes on the fan favorite Spade Kingdom saga. This saga will be introducing a whole new set of allies and enemies as Asta and the Clover Kingdom begin their fights against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, and this also means that the series will naturally be introducing a new opening and ending theme sequence for the anime.

Debuting with Episode 158 of the series, Black Clover will be bringing on its 13th opening and ending theme sequences for the anime overall. The new ending theme is titled "BEAUTIFUL." as performed by Treasure, and the new opening theme is titled "Grandeur," as performed by SnowMan (who are returning after providing the 11th opening theme, "Stories." You can check out a special teaser revealing the opening theme in the video above, and below is a snippet of SnowMan's official music video for the new single:

Black Clover's Spade Kingdom arc will be kicking off on January 5th with Episode 158 of the series. The previous episode debuted the first promo for this new arc that showed a little bit of how the time jump seen in the manga's original release will be reflected in the anime adaptation. But that's only the start of how the anime's characters will be changing over the course of these new battles.

These new battles will feature a new trio of villains known as the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad. The voice cast behind them has been confirmed as well with Rikiya Koyama, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, and Yui Ogura voicing Dante, Zenon, and Vanica Zogratis respectively. The series also shared their character designs ahead of their anime debut next year as well. The Dark Triad are some of the strongest foes in the series yet, so Asta and the others will really have their work cut out for them!

What do you think of Black Clover's next opening theme so far? How does it rank to the previous ones with this first impression? Excited for the anime's take on the Spade Kingdom arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!