Black Clover Reveals the Artists for its New Theme Songs

Black Clover has revealed the artists behind its next set of opening and ending themes. The anime has been focusing on the six month training period initially skipped over in Yuki Tabata's original manga as Asta and the other Clover Kingdom knights prepare for the fight against the Spade Kingdom. But as the newest episode of the series demonstrated, that fight is growing closer than ever as the series seems poised to begin this much anticipated arc when the new year kicks off in just a couple of weeks. With this new arc, of course, comes new theme song sequences!

The official Twitter account for Black Clover has announced the details behind the next set of opening and ending themes. The next opening theme for the series is titled "Grandeur," and will be performed by Snow Man (who previously performed the 11th opening theme). The new ending theme for the series will be titled, "BEAUTIFUL." as performed by Treasure. These will mark the 13th opening and ending theme for the series overall.

These new opening and ending themes for the franchise will be debuting with the January 5th airing of Black Clover's anime. This means the next arc of the series will officially be kicking off at this time as well, so fans anxious to see some of the most intense battles of the manga series to date will soon see them come to life with the anime.

At this time, the manga has certainly bought itself enough time for the anime to kick off this new arc at a steady pace as it's getting ready for a huge new wave of battles of its own. This means that 2021 is going to be quite the strong year for the anime, and that's certainly something to celebrate. But what do you think?

Are you excited for the Spade Kingdom arc to hit the anime? Which moments are you most looking forward to seeing in Black Clover next year?