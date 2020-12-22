Black Clover Promo Teases Spade Kingdom Arc's Anime Debut

✖

Black Clover's newest promo teases the start of the Spade Kingdom arc in the anime! The anime has been in the midst of a training arc as Asta and the other members of the Clover Kingdom prepare for the coming fight against the devils of the Spade Kingdom, so fans have been anxiously awaiting for the anime to adapt the Spade Kingdom fights themselves. During a special presentation at Jump Festa 2021 Online, Black Clover confirmed that the Spade Kingdom arc would be officially kicking off in January 2021 for the anime, and now we have gotten our first glimpse of this new arc in action!

The Clover Kingdom vs. Spade Kingdom arc will be officially kicking off with Black Clover Episode 158, which is airing on January 5th, 2021. Without giving too much away about what we'll see with this new arc, it kicks off with a big time jump that fans can see a little bit of with the preview for the episode that you can check out below thanks to @BCspoiler on Twitter:

Titled "The Beginning of Hope and Despair" the first episode of this new arc will show much of the fruits of Asta and the other Clover Kingdom Knights' training in the Heart Kingdom. With these power boosts come some new looks and abilities, and you can see that slightly with brief glances at Asta, Noelle, and Mimosa in the preview for the episode. But naturally, things are still very mysterious.

This new arc will be fully introducing the main foes, and Black Clover has already confirmed who will be bringing the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad to life in the anime. Behind the main trio of Dante, Zenon, and Vanica Zogratis are Rikiya Koyama, Yui Ogura, and Tatsuhisa Suzuki respectively. With the newest episode of the series serving as a massive flashback recapping the events heading into the new arc, now the stage is set for a brand new adventure in the new year!

What do you think of this first glimpse at Black Clover's next major anime arc? Which moments from the Spade Kingdom arc are you most excited to see in action with the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!