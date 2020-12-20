Black Clover Reveals Vanica and Zenon's Character Designs, Voice Actors

✖

Black Clover is getting ready to kick off the much anticipated Spade Kingdom arc, and has revealed the official character designs and voice actors behind two of the big new additions to the anime, Vanica and Zenon Zogratis. During a special presentation for Black Clover as part of Jump Festa Online 2021, Black Clover officially revealed that the Spade Kingdom arc of the series will finally be hitting the anime on January 5th with Episode 158 of the series. Fans had suspected this was the case as early reports matched its title with the start of the arc in the manga, but now it's been confirmed.

With the confirmation that Black Clover will officially be kicking off the massive Spade Kingdom fight in the anime this January, the official Twitter account for the series confirmed the final two members of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad. Coming to the anime are Vanica and Zenon Zogratis, who will be voiced by Yui Ogura and Tatsuhisa Suzuki respectively. Check out their official character designs for the anime below:

With Vanica and Zenon now revealed, they join the previously confirmed Dante who will be voiced by Rikiya Koyama in the anime. These three foes form the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, and each of these foes will play a major role in the arc to come as the Clover Kingdom begins to face off against the full slate of their Devil abilities. It's an arc fans have been waiting to see during its current slate of original anime content, so it means the series is going to have quite a huge 2021.

The Spade Kingdom arc is still making its way through the second major phase of its battles in the manga release of the series, so the anime has quite a lot of ground to cover when it finally shows the fruits of Asta and the others' labor! What do you think of these new additions to the Black Clover anime? Which of the Spade Kingdom fights are you most excited to see in action next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!