Black Clover Movie Celebrates Premiere With Action-Packed Highlights Trailer

Black Clover has finally made its movie premiere around the world with Netflix, and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is celebrating its success with the streaming service with a new action-packed trailer showing off some of the movie's biggest moments! Black Clover fans have been anxiously waiting for the Black Clover anime to return ever since the TV run came to an end a few years ago, and thankfully that wait has been worth it as the new movie has quickly taken over Netflix in the last week since it's made its debut around the world with the streaming service.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King has quickly become one of the biggest anime performers on Netflix since its launch, and it's done so well that fans are anxiously to see the anime return in full. Mostly because Black Clover's new movie showed off much of what the original TV anime did so well but with the extra time spent to make every detail shine. That's especially prominent in the special trailer for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King that has been released showing off the movie's coolest moments in an awesome new way! Check it out below:

How to Watch Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Directed by Ayataka Tanemura with original series creator Yuki Tabata serving as chief supervisor and providing new character designs for the movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is now streaming with Netflix. The Black Clover movie runs with a one hour and 50 minutes run time, and even features a post-credits scene. Featuring a new story not seen in the events of the manga or anime before, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is teased as such:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

