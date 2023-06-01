Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King Hypes Premiere With New Look at Asta

In just a few weeks, Asta and his fellow denizens of his magical world are set to make a return in Black Clover's first feature-length film, Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King. With the anime television series ending in 2021 and the manga continuing with its final arc, the upcoming movie arriving this month will tell an original story that never found its way to the original source material. Prior to the film's release on Netflix on June 16th, Sword of The Wizard King released a new look at Asta in an interview with the movie's screenwriter.

The writer of the movie, Johnny Onda, is no stranger to the mystical world of Asta and company. Onda had previously written three light novels for the Black Clover series, so the writer definitely knows his way around the shonen series that was first created by mangaka Yuki Tabata. At present, there has been no official confirmation that the anime television series will return to adapt the final arc playing out in the manga's pages, though considering the popularity of the franchise, it's certainly within the realm of possibility.

Black Clover: Asta The Wizard King

In a Japanese publication, not only did Onda break down a key moment of the film, but Sword of The Wizard King shared a new look at what appears to be an injured Asta. The movie is set to hurl some big challenges at Asta and his friends, so it's no surprise to see that the would-be Wizard King took some bumps during its runtime. While far from confirmed, perhaps Asta will take a big step forward in this upcoming film in taking the crown.

HUGE DISCLAIMER I REPEAT HUGE DISCLAIMER REGARDING THE MOVIE.



Read at your own risk.



This has come from the interview that was with Johnny Onda and he was asked what was his favorite scene in the movie.



1/4#BCSpoilers picture used for this answer. Read at your own risk. pic.twitter.com/8ktFAkr4cf — Diab (@Diab_26) May 30, 2023

If you aren't familiar with the story of the upcoming original movie, here's how Netflix breaks down the story of the upcoming Black Clover film, "As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

What do you think the future holds for Black Clover? Do you foresee the anime television series returning following the film's release? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Wizard King.