Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King Teases Asta's Wizard King Moment

Studio Pierrot might be taking a break from the world of Konoha as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations enjoys its hiatus, but the production house has two major projects arriving this summer. To start, Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society are set to return in the second part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War this July. Also arriving this summer is the first feature-length film in the Black Clover franchise, Sword of The Wizard King. To hype up the Netflix original, the writer of the film revealed in a recent interview a moment that Asta fans have been dying to see for quite some time.

Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King is the first Black Clover movie to be released, creating an original story that had never found its way to the manga. Written by Johnny Onda, the scriptwriter is no stranger to the world of Asta as he has contributed to the shonen franchise with three light novels in the past. In a recent interview, Onda broke down a scene in which Asta might be his closest to achieving his dream of becoming the Wizard King.

(Photo: Pierrot)

Asta The Wizard King

Here's how Onda describes the pivotal moment in a recent blurb released in Japan, "The highlight in my opinion is the scene in the middle of the film where Asta inspires the despairing members of the Magic Knights with courage. Those who were beaten and battered by Konrad and the others managed to survive, but they were devastated and their hearts were about to break."

Onda continues, "They were so devastated that their hearts almost broke when Sekke said, "Let's run away" (Onda laughs). It was in this state of mind that Asta stands up, and sends out a message to everyone. "We are the one and only Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom!" Hearing this, everyone regains their courage, stands up and prepares for battle. He rallies up the Magic Knights and stands up ready to face the enemy. Fans of "Black Clover" have definitely wanted to see Asta as a Wizard King, and this is a rare glimpse of him."

If you aren't familiar with the story of the upcoming original movie, here's how Netflix breaks down the story of the upcoming Black Clover film, "As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

