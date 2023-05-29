Black Clover's Stars Are Beyond Ready for the Anime's Return

Black Clover will soon be making its grand return to the anime scene later this Summer with its debut feature film premiering worldwide with Netflix, and one of the stars behind Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King has opened up about how ready they were to jump back into the swing of the anime! Black Clover's anime adaptation wrapped up its run a couple of years ago with a pretty massive cliffhanger setting up the next wave of fights to come, but has yet to revealed when the Black Clover TV anime will return to screens with new episodes as fans have been waiting for.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King was shortly announced to be in the works not long after the Black Clover TV anime ended its run, and the stars behind the anime were definitely ready to jump back into the saddle for the new movie. As Charlotte Roselei voice actor Yu Kobayashi opened up in a recent interview with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the star felt nothing but joy about getting able to be in the studio again for more of Charlotte.

(Photo: Shueisha)

New Black Clover Anime?

"I was filled with gratitude to be able to play my beloved Charlotte again in my favorite world of Black Clover. I think it's also thanks to all the fans who have continued to support the work," Kobayashi stated when asked about her reaction to Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King was first announced to be in the works. As for actually getting in there and voicing Charlotte, Kobayashi noted, "I felt so much joy inserting myself into the world of Black Clover, not only to be able to play Charlotte again, but also being able to play as a captain side by side with many of my wonderful friends."

Thankfully it won't be too much longer before the new movie hits as Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be streaming with Netflix around the world beginning on June 19th. As for what to expect from the new Black Clover movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is teased as such, "As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

What are you hoping to see from Charlotte and the other returning characters in the new Black Clover movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!