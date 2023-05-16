Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Shares New Yuno Reel

Black Clover is gearing up for the launch of its debut feature film around the world with Netflix next month, and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King has dropped a new behind the scenes reel featuring Yuno to tease his big fight in the new movie! Black Clover's anime came to an end quite a while ago, but it promised to return soon with its debut feature film. Originally scheduled to make its debut earlier this Spring before being delayed to a launch this Summer due to complications from the ongoing COVID pandemic, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will finally make its full premiere.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be hitting Netflix around the world this June, and since its premiere is so near fans are getting to see much more of how it was all put together. The latest look behind the scenes of the new Black Clover movie shows off Yuno as he likely gets ready for a major new fight. But his potential opponent (and story in the new movie overall) is still largely a mystery as of this writing. Check out the behind the scenes look at Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King below:

How to Watch the Black Clover Movie

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be streaming with Netflix around the world beginning on June 19th. Directed by Ayataka Tanemura with original series creator Yuki Tabata serving as chief supervisor and providing new character designs for the movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will feature an original story not seen in the manga, and reportedly runs for 1 hour and 50 minutes in length. As for what to expect from the new Black Clover movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is teased as such:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

What are you hoping to see from Yuno in the Black Clover movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!