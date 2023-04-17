Black Clover Kills Off Popular Captain in Final Arc

Black Clover has shockingly killed off a fan favorite Captain from the Magic Knights Squads in the newest chapter of the final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series! The final arc of the Black Clover manga has been intense right from the get go as it kicked off with Asta taking a massive loss to Lucius Zogratis, and the chapters since have only proved Lucius to be the strongest foe in the history to date. As Judgment Day has come to the Clover Kingdom after Lucius' warning, the Magic Knights have been taking some massive hits left and right.

Black Clover has now kicked off the final war for the fate of the Clover Kingdom as Lucius and his angels have begun their attacks, but Lucius reintroduced himself to Clover Kingdom's fighters with some massive attacks that seemingly took some big players off the board. Captain of the Green Mantis squad Jack the Ripper took a huge shot through the chest when the war first began, but the newest chapter of the series cemented that the Captain is now the victim of a terrible fate losing his life with one final blow.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Who Dies in Black Clover's Final Arc?

Black Clover Chapter 357 picks up shortly after Jack was first attacked by the revived Paladin Morgen, and he's frustrated by the fact that this is where all of his efforts led him. Jack was once inspired by Yami and Morgen in the past (and eventually became a Captain himself as a result), and thinks back to how much he's used his slashing magic to get to this point. But standing up in defiance, he musters everything he has left for one final powerful slash directed at the Paladin Morgen.

Jack's attack is so strong it cuts across the entire Clover Kingdom, and when Yami reveals he was impressed by the effort, Jack laughs and slumps to the ground. Saying his only regret was that he was never able to cut up Yami like the two rivals have been fighting all this time, but it's clear now that he's lost his life in this fight. But as the series has demonstrated before, it's not confirmed until it's confirmed. As of now though, the Clover Kingdom has taken a massive loss from this.

How do you feel about Black Clover killing off this Captain in the final arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!