Black Clover Teases New Arc with Latest Episode Titles

Black Clover has been busy as of late with its first-ever filler arc, and the whole thing has gone better than anticipated. The aside story has actually impressed even the strictest of fans, but it sounds like things will return to their normal programming soon. After all, a slew of new episode titles have gone live, and they tease the start of a major new arc.

This new information comes from the Black Clover wiki and has been shared by a few vetted fan-pages. As it turns out, a few episode titles in the show's January run have gone public, and two of them relate to the epic Spade Kingdom arc.

(Photo: Pierrot)

The first episode title is "The Messenger from the Spade Kingdom" so that one is easy to piece together. The episode is expected to adapt chapter 234 of the manga, and this chapter is firmly rooted in the Spade Kingdom arc. In fact, it helps kick off the entire shtick as the manga begins this new arc with chapter 229 in print.

As for the second episode title, it is "Zeno's Power". This episode is expected to adapt chapter 238 of the manga, so the previous episode might have a lot to adapt in its run. If that is the case, episode 161 will focus on Zeno and explore the true threat lurking in the Spade Kingdom. If the Heart and Clover Kingdoms want to ally themselves against the threat, it will take a lot of preparation, so fans are understandably pumped to see where Black Clover goes from here.

Of course, there is one sticky part to all of this. Black Clover's manga is still in this arc albeit much further in. If the anime adapts the manga too quickly, the pacing will bring the show up to the manga. That has never been a great thing in anime's history, so fans are hoping the anime takes its time with this arc. And if all else fails, fingers crossed the Black Clover team swerves for a movie while the manga makes way for more content.

What do you make of these new episode titles? How hyped are you for this next Black Clover arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.