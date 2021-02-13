Black Clover Stuns with the Wizard King's Surprise Tag Team

✖

Black Clover stunned with the Wizard King's surprise tag team in the newest chapter of the series. The fight against the Spade Kingdom has reached an intense new stage now that the gates of the underworld have cracked open and devils have begun to pour out into the various kingdoms. While Nacht and the Clover Kingdom captains have their hands full against the Dark Triad in the Spade Kingdom trying to stop the Advent of Qliphoth ritual, the Clover Kingdom has a major target on its back as a massive demon attacked their weakened defenses.

Following the cliffhanger from a few chapters ago that saw a massive demon waking up on the outskirts of the Clover Kingdom, Chapter 281 of Black Clover reveals how those left in the Clover Kingdom stack up against this big threat. With the majority of the captains on the away mission, Julius Novachrono steps back into the fight with some surprise help from Damnatio Kira.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The chapter begins with Julius looking out at the massive demon starting its attack, and realizing he can't do anything within his younger and weakened body. Needing time to restore his full power, he asks for Damnatio's help even if he's not a Magic Knight. But it turns out the Clover Kingdom needs all the help they can get as none of the remaining fighters can seem to land a hit.

Even Damnatio's help turns out not to get that far as the demon's magic is far too strong to regulate with his scale magic. It's soon revealed that Julius in fact was able to advance his body ten years, and although his power and time in this form are limited he thinks he can work with Damnatio's power to take it down. But that's only the first of several surprises.

Unfortunately, his time magic does not last long and his body reverts back to his younger form. The big surprise, however, is that the Clover Kingdom citizens actually see this happen and find out something is wrong with the Wizard King. But while none of the fighters can counter this demon, luckily a much stronger Asta arrives to potentially bring it down at the end of the chapter.

