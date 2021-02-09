Black Clover Cliffhanger Teases Asta's Full Devil Union Form

✖

Black Clover is teasing Asta's full Devil Union transformation with the newest cliffhanger of the series! Black Clover's anime might be coming to an end soon, but Yuki Tabata's original manga series is really hitting its stride as it is making its way through the second major phase of the Spade Kingdom arc. Asta had been training with Nacht in order to better use his Devil abilities, and following his successful Devil-Binding Ritual, Asta and his devil trained as much as they could to successfully master their full Devil Union mode.

While the series originally trolled fans with the debut of Asta's new Devil Union form before Nacht took the fight directly to the Spade Kingdom, the newest chapter of the series promises we will not have to wait much longer as Asta is seen activating it together with Liebe in order to protect the Clover Kingdom from a massive devil attack.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 281 of the series picks up from the terrifying cliffhanger that saw a bunch of devils spilling out through the now cracked open gates of the underworld, and the Clover Kingdom had been marked as the target of one massive devil much like the original one from the beginning of the series. But that was only the start of things going badly for Nacht and those fighting with the Dark Triad.

When Nacht soon realizes the Clover Kingdom's in trouble, the chapter reveals how those still left in the kingdom are struggling to hold back the massive threat. When they all fail, they start to lose hope as the devil begins charging up humongous blast of dark energy. But just as it's about to launch the attack, Asta comes flying in with Liebe in tow straight toward the blast.

Asta's seen with the same devilish eye that teased this new form a few chapters prior, and the end of the chapter blacks out just as he activates their Devil Union. Seeing how strong Nacht and the other devil hosts with their full unions, and how strong Asta has been with an incomplete version, this new upgrade is bound to come with a huge power up of its own. It needs to if Asta is to stand any chance against the Dark Triad and the escaped underworld devils.

