Black Clover Cliffhanger Promises a Devil Uprising

Black Clover's newest cliffhanger promises a major devil uprising! The Spade Kingdom saga continues in the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series as Nacht and the other Clover Kingdom captains struggle against the Dark Triad. The previous cliffhanger of the series teased that the situation was going to get a lot worse before it gets better as the gates of the underworld seemingly began opening much sooner than initially expected. That was only scratching the surface, however, as the newest chapter revealed that the fight against the Spade Kingdom has gotten even tougher than that.

Chapter 280 has begun unleashing devils from the underworld as the first level of the gates have opened. With the Advent of Qliphoth ritual speeding much faster than Nacht had predicted thanks to a surprise new devil host in the mix, the chapter ends on a cliffhanger that not only threatens a devil uprising in the Spade Kingdom, but in the Clover Kingdom as well.

The chapter picks up immediately after the Chapter 279 cliffhanger that saw the first two named Devils make their way out of the underworld. But it's confirmed soon after that although these named Devils are separated throughout the underworld into different levels according to power, there are tons of unnamed beastly devils that begin to pour out of the gates into the Spade Kingdom.

Not only are these new devils beginning to rampage, but the devil that Mereoleona managed to put down in a previous chapter has revived as well. Each of the captains note how this mana feels dark and dangerous, and that includes the Dark Triad's line up too as they upgraded in the process. But the major threat comes at the end where it's revealed that the demon's bones in the Clover Kingdom have revived into their former Devil glory.

Now Devils are attacking both the Clover and Spade Kingdoms at the same time while the strongest fighters are occupied with the Dark Triad. Luckily all is not lost, however, is Asta is still training to better use his newly acquired Devil Union Mode. Even with Nacht losing hope in this fight, he still believes that Asta's strength will be enough to fight these Devils.

