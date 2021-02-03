Black Clover Sheds Light on its Terrifying New Devils

✖

Black Clover has shed some light on its terrifying new details with the latest chapter of the series! The Spade Kingdom arc's second phase has gone to an intense new level as the gates of the underworld had been opened with the previous cliffhanger in the series. While Nacht and the Clover Kingdom knights tried their best to interrupt the Advent of Qliphoth before Yami and Vangeance were sacrificed to open the gates of the underworld, an unexpected twist has sped up the opening and now the devils are starting to make their way out.

Chapter 280 of the series picks up after previously teasing that two devils of "the highest order" had been freed from the underworld, and through the chapter we learn even more about these terrifying devil twins as they continue to play around and show huge examples of their overwhelming power.

(Photo: Shueisha)

When the chapter begins, Nacht confirms that these two devils are of "the highest order" from only the first layer of the underworld. Since the deeper layers harbor the much stronger devils, Nacht had assumed that they would be on the same power scale as the members of the Dark Triad. But he quickly learns that this is not the case and their overwhelming power is just only scratching the surface as the brother and sister duo are simply playing with Nacht and Jack.

The chapter even reveals their names with the two twins confirmed to be named Lilith and Naamah. They aren't the only devils that escape from the underworld, however, but they might be the only ones with names. Shortly thereafter, an army of escaped devils begin to pour outside into the Spade Kingdom. We have yet to see the full scope of these two devils' abilities, but there are far more immediate threats right in our face.

The Dark Triad has managed to unlock their full power, and if this is the kind of power demonstrated from just the first layer's escapees the ones below are sure to be far more dangerous. Meaning that ticking clock is going to sound even louder the more the Advent of Qliphoth ritual is allowed to continue. But what do you think? Do you think the other devils will be making their way to the surface? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!