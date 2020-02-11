Black Clover Details How SPOILER Came Back to Life

Black Clover‘s Reincarnation arc shook up the Clover Kingdom more than ever before, and the end of the arc had weakened it to the point where it’s nearly destroyed and many of the citizens no longer trust the Magic Knights after seeing them attacking the kingdom. But it all kicked off with the death of the Wizard King Julius Novachrono, who fought the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s Licht and lost his life before they began their takeover. But the post-credits scene for the latest episode of the series surprisingly revealed that Julius had come back to life.

Not only that, he had been revived in a much younger body! Episode 121 of the series sees this younger version of Julius returning to the Clover Kingdom, and he’s revealed that he’s now much weaker. It’s not only going to make the kingdom a bigger target to their neighboring kingdoms, but at least he’s back! As for how, it’s a pretty neat example of the series coming full circle.

Julius explains in Episode 121 of the series that during his incognito travels, he stumbled on an ancient magic storage device. Finding out its name was Swallowail, Julius discovered that his time magic was compatible with the device. He began to store time and magic into an emblem on his forehead so that he would be able to revive himself should anything happen to him.

But upon activating the magic at the time of his death, it malfunctioned a little so he wasn’t able to start his life over immediately and was only revived to a much younger age. This is still a huge accomplishment as he was able to get a whole re-do on his life! But what’s even more impressive is that Swallowtail was a device that Secre and the first wizard king Lumiere had crafted with her sealing magic. So in a roundabout way, Secre saved his life!

If you wanted to check out Black Clover for yourself, you can currently find the series steaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and airing as part of Adult Swim's Toonami block every Saturday.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.