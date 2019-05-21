Watch: Black Clover Unleashes Yuno’s Powerful New Form

Ever since Black Clover reached a certain turning point in the Royal Knights arc in the anime, it debuted a new opening theme sequence that outright spoiled that Yuno would soon be unlocking a powerful new form. Fans had been watching the Royal Knights tournament closely as it continued to play out hoping Yuno would use it, and now Yuno finally has as he faced off against the Azure Deer’s Captain Rill. It’s a form combining his and Sylph’s magic, and gave him a huge boost.

When his attacks against Rill were being countered at every turn in Episode 84, Yuno deciding to go all out and officially use his spell, Spirit Assimilation: Spirit Dive. If you missed the big transformation scene, check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beste Folge vom Anime

Von Anfang bis Ende einfach perfekt, wie ich finde

Yuno hat diese Folge aber auch so was von verdient

Genau deshalb feier ich den Anime

Es hat zwar einige unterdurchschnittliche Folgen, aber die Wichtigen sind pure Unterhaltung#BlackClover pic.twitter.com/A5FYEu0aKL — C3NK (@TamC3NK) May 21, 2019

Yuno had hoped to save this transformation to use against Asta in the final match of the tournament, but Asta unfortunately lost his place in the final when he got a draw against Langris. Yuno then dubs Rill a worthy opponent to use it on, and he transforms. The Spirit Assimilation: Spirit Dive form gives him more control over his wind spirit Sylph’s magic, and mixes it with his own.

Through his fight with the Diamond Kingdom, Yuno had heightened his senses and he trained out to master a mana skin during the Hot Springs Training Camp arc. With this, Yuno mastered control over the excessive mana in his body and refined it to this form. Seeing this power, Asta was a bit deterred over the fact that he might be losing to Yuno right now (and Yuno himself is upset at the fact that he doesn’t get to fight Asta) but now the two are more determined than ever to chase their goals.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.