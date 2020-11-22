Black Clover Teases New Yuno Attack

✖

Black Clover's newest chapter is teasing a new form of attack from Yuno. Although the focus for the last few chapters have been on how Asta is training with Nacht to strengthen his devil powers, the other Magic Knights have been preparing themselves for the coming fight against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad. As Vice Captain of the Golden Dawn, Yuno feels responsible for his captain being captured by the Dark Triad's Zenon. After declaring that he'd be on the small raid team attacking the Spade Kingdom in just a couple of days, Yuno has been training himself.

The newest chapter of the series offers an update into Yuno's training, and it's revealed that he's formed a new plan of attack against Zenon. But he's not entirely confident in this new attack just yet despite how much destructive power it seems to have when Chapter 272 of the series opens with his training.

When Chapter 272 opens, Yuno is deep in his training and he has blasted several craters into the side of a cliff. He confirms to himself that he's nailed down an attack to use against Zenon, but he is also aware that it might not be effective. As for his spirit Sylph, she's been within Yuno's grimmoire all this time and likely building as much magic power within herself as necessary for the coming battle.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Yuno's role in the coming back against the Spade Kingdom is definitely one to keep an eye out for. While Asta's getting most of the attention with his new level of devil abilities, Yuno's directly connection with this other kingdom. Not only was it revealed that he's actually the lost prince from the Spade Kingdom (which hopefully the series will give us the story for soon), but he was left for dead the last time he fought against Zenon.

Unlike Asta, Yuno will have to work with whatever power he currently has (like the other Magic Knights scrambling to train as much as they can in two days) for battling against the Dark Triad. As fans have seen in the past, however, Yuno can be quite creative with how he uses his given power. What do you think? Ready to see what Yuno's new attack is going to be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!