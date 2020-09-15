Black Clover Shares Yuno's Most Intense Declaration Yet

✖

Black Clover is gearing up for the next big fight against the Spade Kingdom, and the newest chapter is stirring up a storm with Yuno's most intense declaration yet. What has made Yuno a great rival and parallel to Asta is how calm under pressure he usually seems compared to Asta's aggression and propensity for outbursts. But the fight against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad has revealed a new kind of Yuno as there's a storm brewing right underneath. Now that his Golden Dawn Captain, William Vangeance, has been marked for death, Yuno will do everything in his power to save him.

Yuno knows the full power of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad well as he was nearly killed by Zenon at the start of the arc. This is fueling his need to not only save his captain, but take on these Dark Triad threats once more as Chapter 264 of the series sees him intensely make the demand to be a part of the elite team raiding the Dark Triad's hideout.

Chapter 264 continues the Black Bulls Vice Captain Nacht's breakdown of the situation. Because his magic will only allow him to transfer a few people over, he can only take the strongest of the strongest along with Asta for this rescue attempt. Yuno then asks to come along with, but the other Clover Kingdom Captains are hesitant to allow him to go.

(Photo: Shueisha)

When Nacht presses him about his ties to the Spade Kingdom, Yuno expresses his desire to save his Captain regardless of all of that because the other members of the Magic Knights still don't completely trust Vangeance after the Elves' invasion. Seeing Vangeance protect as member Golden Dawn members as he could before he was captured, Yuno then stands firm and declares he will be the one to save Vangeance.

While this happens, Sylph continues to gather mana and it's presumed that she's been storing up magic this entire time for the upcoming counterattack. Yuno's been through the ringer, and now we will see a more intense Yuno going into this battle than ever. It's absolutely needed because this will be a fight to the death for sure.

What do you think? Curious to see if Yuno will be able to fight against the Dark Triad this time around? Will he be able to defeat Zenon and save Vangeance? Who else do you think will be in this elite group raiding the Spade Kingdom?