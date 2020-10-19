Blade of the Immortal to Get North America DVD, Blu-ray Release

✖

Blade of the Immortal is aa classic series that is criminally underrated by many fans. The issue has always come down to access with the anime as it can be difficult getting a copy to watch. Thankfully, that will all change soon enough as Sentai Filmworks has licensed the hit series for a North American re-release, and that isn't the only territory in for a treat.

According to a recent statement from the studio, Blade of the Immortal has been picked up for home video release and streaming. Sentai Filmworks will be bringing the show to fans in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and more. Additional Latin American and Nordic countries will also get to check out this re-release.

(Photo: Production I.G. )

Currently, the anime is slated to get new home videos starting next winter. However, Blade of the Immortal could hit up streaming much sooner. Sentai Filmworks says select digital outlets could being streaming the show at a yet-known later date.

This announcement is exciting as Blade of the Immortal has been kept on Amazon Prime exclusively since its Fall 2019 launch. The recent adaptation has received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. So if you have been missing out on the epic, you will be able to catch up on it sooner than later.

If you want to know more about Blade of the Immortal, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"Manji is an amoral swordsman, who has been cursed with eternal life. He has grown tired of living with all the death he has created. He has no skills other then those of killing, thus he forms a plan to regain his mortality: he shall kill one hundred evil men for each good one he has killed. The old witch who afflicted Manji with immortality agrees to Manji's proposition and Manji is set on his path to kill one thousand evil men. On his journey he meets a young girl, Rin, who has her own vengeance to seek against the sword school whose members slaughtered Rin's family. Rin and Manji journey together, each hoping to find some kind of peace. In their way are many varied enemies. Rin and Manji are almost constantly under attack and must learn to live their lives, avoiding being consumed by revenge."

